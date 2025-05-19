Jannik Sinner said he was pleased with his level despite losing the Italian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in his first tournament since a three-month doping ban. Alcaraz fought off two set points late in the opening set before taking control of the match and clinching his first Rome title with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory. The loss ended Sinner's 26-match winning streak as Alcaraz, who had been the last player to beat the Italian in Beijing last year, made it four wins in a row over the world number one.

"First set for sure was a little bit of a game-changer. But talking general, very happy about this tournament. It gives me then hopefully confidence to play some good tennis also in Paris," said Sinner.

Before Rome, the 23-year-old had not played since retaining his Australian Open crown at the end of January. He served a much discussed doping ban for testing positive twice in March last year for traces of clostebol, a contamination doping authorities accept was accidental.

"After three months coming here making this result means a lot to me," Sinner said on Sunday.

"It's something very, very special playing here in Italy, in Rome. They pick me up like a small child, no? The support was amazing.

"For sure there are some things like we saw today what we have to improve if we want to do good in Paris. I am closer than expected in a way of everything. But in the other way, it was good. It was a great week for me.

"Some matches (I played) incredibly well, some matches could be better. But this is tennis. It's a lot of ups and downs. But no, everything together, it was a good, good tournament."

Alcaraz extended his head-to-head edge over Sinner to 7-4, a record which includes a thrilling five-set win in the semi-finals at Roland Garros 12 months ago.

Sinner had initially signed up to play next week in Hamburg, where 2024 French Open finalist Alexander Zverev will feature, but the Italian instead plans to take some extra rest after an impressive return at the Foro Italico.

"If I would go back, I would play a couple of points in different way, that's for sure. I'm lacking some matches," said Sinner, who couldn't convert a pair of set points with Alcaraz serving at 5-6 in the first set.

"There's no excuses, though. It's just that what I feel, if I would play them again, I would play them in different ways.

"I played the maximum of matches here in Rome, which is very good. Now I have one week off, which is good for me. A couple of days to switch off mentally, and then being ready for an even more important tournament."

