World number one Jannik Sinner powered into the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday, punishing outclassed Czech Jiri Lehecka as American Jessica Pegula and Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva both booked their spots in the second week. Sinner won through 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, with world number 34 Lehecka unable to stop the Italian steamroller on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, slumping to his third defeat in as many meetings after a one-hour 34-minute battering. "Today I was playing really, really well, especially during (the first) two-and-a-half sets... so very happy," said top seed Sinner.

"I don't think there's much I could improve."

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sinner next meets Russia's Andrey Rublev, the beneficiary of a walkover to the fourth round after France's Arthur Fils withdrew injured on Friday.

Sinner has been finding his feet since his comeback from a three-month doping ban at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

And the 23-year-old has continued his fine form on the red clay of Roland Garros where he has not dropped a set, extending his winning streak at Grand Slam events to 17 matches after titles at the 2024 US Open and Australian Open this January.

German third seed Alexander Zverev, who lost last year's final to Alcaraz, will next face Italian Flavio Cobolli, the world number 26 later in the day.

Novak Djokovic faces a Champions League clash as he steps up his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam against Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the primetime night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the women's tournament, American third seed Jessica Pegula battled into the last 16 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Pegula, last year's US Open runner-up, will play the winner of the all-French duel between Lois Boisson, ranked 361, and Elsa Jacquemot, 138th, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old, who missed the 2024 tournament due to injuries, is hoping to better her previous best run in Paris which was a quarter-final appearance three years ago.

- Andreeva feeling 'better and better' -

Earlier, 18-year-old Andreeva eased into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Sixth seed Andreeva took 78 minutes to dispatch Putinstseva to set up a showdown with Daria Kasatkina, ranked 17.

Kasatkina, now playing for Australia after switching allegiance from her native Russia, got past Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 in their third round match.

Andreeva is competing in just her ninth Grand Slam event, but the teenager has now reached the second week in five of them.

After a closely-contested first set, Andreeva took control winning nine of the last 10 games of the match.

"I felt a little nervous before the match, but overall, throughout I felt like I could do whatever I want on the court," said Andreeva.

"Like, you know, I felt free. I felt like even though the match is tight and even though sometimes she plays very tough shots, I felt like as soon as I recover and the point starts again, I felt like I can create what I want. It felt nice, honestly.

"I'm happy that with every match I play, I feel better and better. I think that this is a good thing.

Women's second seed and former finalist Coco Gauff will step up on Court Philippe Chatrier to play Czech world number 47 Marie Bouzkova later Saturday.

Three other American women are in action with Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin clashing for a place in the last 16, and unseeded compatriot Hailey Baptiste takes on Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

