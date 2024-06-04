Former tennis star Sania Mirza has hinted that she is yet to find love again after her separation with ex-Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik. Earlier this year in January, Malik announced his wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, confirming the rumours of his separation with Sania. In the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Sania made a special appearance with a few other current and former Indian athletes. During the episode, which is set to release later this week, Kapil reminded Sania that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered to play her love interest if a biopic movie on her was made.

However, Sania interrupted Kapil by saying: "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first)."

Her answer left Kapil and Archana Puran Singh, the judge of the show, in splits.

In 2016, Shah Rukh Khan had launched Sania's biopic, titled Ace Against Odds, and said he would not only be open to producing a film based on the book but also starring in it.

"Whenever there is a movie made on Sania, I think it will be very inspiring and it will be fantastic. And I don't know... ask her if she will let me play her love interest. But, I will produce it for sure," Shah Rukh Khan had told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Sania and Shoaib got married in Hyderabad, India in 2010, with their Walima ceremony taking place in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2018 and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

However, after Malik announced his wedding to Sana Javed, Sania's team released a statement confirming that he and the veteran cricketer had been separated for months.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead. At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," Sania's team had said in a statement.