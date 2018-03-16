Germany's Tommy Haas Retires From ATP Tour

Former world number two Tommy Haas, who won 15 singles titles throughout his career, announced his retirement from the ATP Tour on Thursday. "I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able to play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades," Haas, 39, said. "The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories." Haas, who is the tournament director of the Indian Wells Masters tournament which is being played in southern California this week, made the announcement during Thursday's evening session.