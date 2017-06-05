French Open: Rafael Nadal Enters Quarters; Garbine Muguruza Exits

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal surged into the French Open quarter-finals for a record-equalling 11th time on Sunday, while reigning women's title-holder Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16. Rafael Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to match Roger Federer's mark of last-eight appearances in Paris. The 14-time major winner is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.

"I'm happy because Roberto is a very good player. It's very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, through to his first Slam quarter-final, for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic. Carreno Busta, seeded 20th, needed seven match points to clinch a thrilling 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 8-6 win over the fifth-seeded Raonic in four hours and 17 minutes.

Novak Djokovic, the second seed, defeated Albert Ramos of Spain in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. He won 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3.

Japan's Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16. Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world number 67 double faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory.

Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3).

Kristina Mladenovic ensured France will have women in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after dumping out fourth seed Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The French 13th seed is through to just her second Slam quarter-final -- after the 2015 US Open -- and will face Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four.

Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki knocked off 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight for just the second time. Wozniacki, who made her only other quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko next.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced to round four with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Germany's Carina Witthoeft. Pliskova, who had won just twice in five previous French Open appearances before this year, will face Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg for a quarter-final spot.

World number 290 and qualifier Petra Martic reached the last 16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova. Croatia's Martic, a former top 50 player whose ranking slumped after a back injury sidelined her for 10 months, will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

"When I got injured, my only hope was that I would get a second chance so I can play some of my best tennis again," said Martic. "I still can't believe that I'm sitting here."

Fifth seed Svitolina downed Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 7-5.