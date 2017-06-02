 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

French Open: Purav Raja-Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters in Men's Doubles, Leander Paes Exits

Updated: 02 June 2017 21:56 IST

Sania Mirza began her campaign with a win in mixed doubles with her partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia

French Open: Purav Raja-Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters in Men's Doubles, Leander Paes Exits
Paes and Scott Lipsky lost 6-7 2-6 to crash out of the tournament. © AFP

The Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals after an upset win but their senior compatriot Leander Paes ended his campaign in the French Open here on Friday. Another Indian Sania Mirza began her campaign with a win in mixed doubles with her partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia. The second seeded Indo-Croatian pair beat the Croatian combo of Darija Jurak and Mate Pavic 7-5 6-3 in the opening round match.

In men's doubles, the unseeded Raja and Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4 3 -6 6-4 in a second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes to enter men's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The duo will next face the 11th seeded team of Jean-Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau.

The young Indian pair sent down five aces and also converted two of the five break point chances that came their way.

Oliver and Mate paid the price for failing to convert the six break point opportunities.

In another second round men's doubles match, Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky lost 6-7 2-6 to crash out of the tournament.

Paes also lost his mixed doubles opening round match to make an early exit from the tournament. Paes and his partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland, who were unseeded, lost to fourth seeds Katarina Srebotnik (Slovakia) and Raven Klaasen (South Africa) 4-6 6-1 2-10.

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, however, advanced to the pre-quaterfinals with a hard-fought 5-7 7-6 6-4 win over the pair of Treat Huey (Philippines) and Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan).

Topics : Leander Paes Divij Sharan Purav Raja Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza began her campaign with a win in mixed doubles
  • Raja-Sharan upstaged Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach-Mate Pavic
  • Paes and Hingis lost to Katarina Srebotnik and Raven Klaasen
Related Articles
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Wrangle 'New Chapter In Old Story'
Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Wrangle 'New Chapter In Old Story'
Mahesh Bhupathi's Conduct Unbecoming of Davis Cup Captain: Leander Paes
Mahesh Bhupathi's Conduct Unbecoming of Davis Cup Captain: Leander Paes
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.