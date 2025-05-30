French Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway Stun Seventh Seeds To Enter Third Round
India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the third round of the French Open men's doubles.
India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the third round of the French Open men's doubles with a thrilling three-set victory over seventh seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in Paris on Friday. The Indo-American duo displayed nerves of steel to edge past the Croatian-Kiwi pair 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in a closely-contested second-round match that lasted two hours and 32 minutes at the Roland Garros. Bhambri and Galloway will next face the ninth-seeded American pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King for a place in the quarterfinals.
Bhambri and Galloway had edged out Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round match.
Later in the day, India's Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, along with Balaji's Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, will also be in action in the men's doubles.
