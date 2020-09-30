Story ProgressBack to home
French Open 2020: US Open Champion Dominic Thiem Into Roland Garros Last 32
French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem defeated USA's Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to progress to the third round.
French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem progressed into the third round at Roland Garros.© AFP
US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory over American qualifier Jack Sock. The Austrian third seed will play Norway's Casper Ruud, seeded 28th, or American Tommy Paul for a place in the last 16 in Paris.
Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 13th Roland Garros title on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.
Second seed Nadal claimed his 95th career win at the tournament and next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Italy's Stefano Travaglia. Nadal didn't face a break point in Wednesday's tie and hit 31 winners.
