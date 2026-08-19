Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios revealed on Wednesday he tested positive for cocaine and was provisionally suspended from tennis. The 31-year-old Australian was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 singles final. He's now ranked 919th after a series of injuries. Kyrgios posted details of the case on social media. “I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he wrote. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.”

Kyrgios said he had difficulties coming to terms with being near the end of his career after two years of injuries. “At times I've felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did,” he said. Kyrgios got a wild card to play doubles at Wimbledon last month and lost in the first round with partner Alexander Bublik.

More updates to follow

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