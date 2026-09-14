Alexander Zverev, the newly crowned US Open 2026 men's singles champion, was only 4 years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The message from the doctors was clear, that there would be compromises going forward. The boy, who had started showing great enthusiasm towards becoming an athlete, might not be able to become a professional. However, it was the German tennis star's mother who refused to give in to the situation and challenged her son to give it his all and become whoever he wanted to be.

As Zverev won his maiden US Open title, the second Grand Slam of his career, he lauded his mother for the support over the years, without which he wouldn't be standing where he is today.

"As a little boy, I didn't think about it much, but later on, more and more. Doctors told me I would never be a professional athlete, that I couldn't play competitive sport at this level with Type 1 diabetes. That stuck in my head," Zverev said, speaking of his illness.

While his story is bound to inspire another generation of aspiring athletes who want to make it big in their respective careers, Zverev highlighted how important it is to have a support mechanism in place, to surround yourself with people who believe in you.

"I want to thank one more person who's never actually watching my matches but is the most important person in my tennis life and in my life in general," Zverev said.

Zverev to Ben Shelton's girlfriend & soccer star Trinity Rodman after beating Ben in the U.S. Open final



“Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no? Well done to you as well. You're the lucky charm. Not today, but usually”



pic.twitter.com/OVenNJQCyg — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 13, 2026

"When your 4-year-old son gets diagnosed with diabetes, and doctors in the office tell you that life and sports will be very, very limited for that child, it takes a very, very strong mother to walk out of those offices and say, 'My son will be wherever he wants to be.'"

The 6ft 6 inches tall German revealed that his mother stood behind him like a rock all his career, calling her the strongest person he knows.

"If he wants to be a tennis player, he'll be a tennis player. If he wants to do something else, he'll do something else. But this illness will not define us."

"The most important and strongest person I know", he added: "It takes an unbelievably strong woman to do what she did."

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'