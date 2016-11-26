Davis Cup Final: Croatia Win Doubles Tie to Take 2-1 Lead vs Argentina

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig sealed victory in the doubles match in straight sets.

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig beat Argentine pair Juan Martin del Potro and Leonardo Mayer 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4, 6-3 in Saturday's doubles to put Croatia 2-1 up in the Davis Cup final.

Former US Open champion Cilic gave Croatia the upper hand by winning Friday's opening singles rubber against Federico Delbonis before Del Potro levelled for Argentina with a four-set win over Ivo Karlovic.

Both Cilic and Del Potro were drafted in for Saturday's doubles with the former teaming up with Dodig to claim the first two sets in a tie-break before wrapping up victory after Mayer dropped serve at 3-2 down in the third.

Olympic silver medallist Del Potro, who has bounced back after two injury-ravaged seasons, must beat sixth-ranked Cilic in Sunday's reverse singles to keep alive Argentine hopes of a first Davis Cup title.

Karlovic and Delbonis would then face off in the deciding rubber.

Croatia defeated Slovakia in 2005 for the country's only Davis Cup title, while Argentina -- beaten by Spain in both 2008 and 2011 -- have finished runners-up four times.