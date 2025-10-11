Coco Gauff had more struggles with her serve but overcame seven double faults to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 and reach the Wuhan Open final on Saturday. With both top-10 players struggling with their service games, Gauff edged Paolini winning the battle of converted breaks seven-to-five. The third-ranked Gauff fought back from three breaks in the second set and won the final four games to advance to the final. Gauff, who changed her serving coach in August, leads the women's circuit this season with 378 double faults, over 120 more than the next player.

Fifth-ranked Paolini had eliminated Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in the other semifinal on Saturday.

