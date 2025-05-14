Coco Gauff marched into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday by beating Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5). American Gauff has guaranteed herself number two in the world rankings with her solid displays in Rome, where she saw off seventh seed Andreeva on centre court. Former US Open winner Gauff could face tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka in the last four with the world number one taking on Zheng Qinwen later on Wednesday. Gauff is looking for her first title of the season, ahead of Roland Garros starting later this month, after losing the Madrid final to Sabalenka.

Indian Wells champion Andreeva, at 18 years old the youngest women to reach the last eight at the Foro Italico since Gauff in 2021, put up surprisingly little resistance in a low-key first set.

And Gauff had too much for her in the second, quickly responding to each of Andreeva's breaks of serve before coming through a tricky tie-break.

Later Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Rome crown when he takes on fifth seed Jack Draper, who has put in another strong showing on clay after reaching the Madrid final.

Draper could become the first British man to reach the last four in the Italian capital since 2016, when Andy Murray was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final.

The winner of that match will then face one of reigning Rome champion Alexander Zverev and home hope Lorenzo Musetti, the day's final pairing on centre court.

