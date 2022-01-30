In a bid to become the only male tennis player with 21 Grand Slam singles titles, Rafael Nadal is currently digging deep as he finds himself two sets behind against Daniil Medvedev in the ongoing Australian Open men's singles final. Medvedev started the match in dominant fashion and broke Nadal early in the match to gain momentum. Nadal failed to recover from this early blow and lost the opening set 2-6. However, he returned strongly in the next with a much-improved showing that stretched Medvedev to the limits. But despite Nadal's attacking strategy, Medvedev took the second set as well in the tie-breaker. In the course of the two sets, fans witnessed some world-class tennis, one which also included a marathon rally. During the second set, Nadal and Medvedev justified their presence in the final as the two best players of the tournament with a "40-shot rally".

Both players tested each other's game and played patiently, containing their urge to find a winner early on in the rally.

With both players playing safe, it was the experience of Nadal that took centerstage as he ended the rally with a sublime backhand slice winner.

"40-shot rally? Completed it mate @RafaelNadal #AusOpen #AO2022."

Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-final and booked his place in the Australian Open final.

On the other hand, Medvedev went past Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the last-four stage to set a much-awaited meeting with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal is currently tied on 20-Grand Slam men's singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, both of those players missing out on the opening slam of 2022.