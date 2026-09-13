Denied the historic opportunity to complete a hat-trick of US Open titles in the women's singles final on Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka was expectedly in a bad mood after the defeat. Elena Rybakina emerged as the clear winner, beating the defending US Open champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the decider. The manner in which the title-decider unfolded was understandably hard for Sabalenka to take, and she let her emotions known on the court. The Belarusian was spotted smashing her racquet after Rybakina secured the championship-winning point. Later, Sabalenka also yelled at a cameraperson who was trying to capture her emotions after the defeat.

Sabalenka, denied a third consecutive US Open title by Rybakina, was also toppled from the world number one spot she had held for 99 weeks. Her disappointment was obvious.

Rybakina is out here celebrating and Sabalenka is out here destroying her racket pic.twitter.com/TqNYLoiscA — Gio (@jsmove7) September 12, 2026

The 28-year-old, however, didn't sulk for long. In the post-match chat, said that she is determined to comeback stronger, having learned a lot from the tournament and her defeat to Rybakina in the final.

"I think overall I should be happy with the level I played, and there's lots of things to take from this tournament," she said.

Sabalenka had nothing to complain, as far as supporters are concerned. She lauded the support she received in the matches at the US Open, she it made her feel as if she was an American.

"As experience shows, I only come back stronger, and all of these lessons this season definitely already made me stronger, but definitely going to motivate me for the next year to do (a) better job."

"It felt amazing," Sabalenka said. "Actually, at some point I felt like, 'Oh, my God, I feel American.' I just wish I could, you know, win it and feel the support even more."

Sabalenka has also set a new challenge for Rybakina, asking her to try and build a similarly dominant run that saw her remain world no. 1 for 99 weeks.

"I think anyway when you go out there, you have target on your back. Doesn't matter if you are No. 1, No. 2, 3, 4, whatever it is.

"I'll just keep working hard and keep improving my tennis, my level. Hopefully I will win some more tournaments," she said.

"Ninety-nine? Well, that's amazing," she said. "Let's see if Elena can beat me in that."

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