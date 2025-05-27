Alexander Zverev made an impressive start to his latest bid for a first Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory over American teenager Learner Tien at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The German third seed, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year's French Open final, saw off Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zverev will next face either Dutchman Jesper de Jong or Italy's Francesco Passaro in the second round.

The 28-year-old, who has lost all three of his Grand Slam finals, has made at least the last four in each of the past four French Opens.

Tien, 19, appeared to be a tricky first-round draw for Zverev after an impressive run to the Australian Open last 16, but was no match for the world number three.