World No. 2 Alexander Zverev continued his impressive run at the US Open 2026, defeating Luciano Darderi in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, he reflected on his progress through the tournament and said he was pleased with the way his level had continued to improve.

"Yeah, I think it was another step forward, which I'm very happy about. I thought the third-round match was a big step forward compared to the first two matches, which was very, very needed. And yeah, I'm happy to be in the quarterfinals with this kind of performance," he said

Zverev, who admitted he had struggled for confidence on the American hard courts coming into the tournament, credited his early-round victories with helping him find his rhythm.

"I was struggling on the American hard courts, so I didn't come in with a lot of confidence initially. I think I really needed, especially the first round, I really needed a win like that. The second round, I made it difficult for myself, but I felt like I was getting into the tournament, and sometimes that's what you need. I'm happy with it, and happy to be still in the tournament,” he added in an interview shared by JioStar.

Alexander Zverev will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarter-finals tomorrow 9 PM onwards, as the action will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

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