Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Zimbabwe will be taking on Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group B match on Monday in Colombo.
Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won toss and opted to field against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group B match on Monday in Colombo. Led by veteran all-rounder Raza, Zimbabwe aim for a flying start to their campaign with a victory over Oman. On the other hand, Oman will eager to put up a fight against Zimbabwe. The focus will on pacer Sufiyan Mehmood, who is also Oman's only homegrown player in the squad. Mehmood has picked 19 wickets in 16 T20Is since the last T20 World Cup -- making Oman's second-highest wicket-taker in that period behind Shakeel Ahmed's 22. (Live Scorecard)
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
1 run.
No run.
Back of a length, on off, Jiten Ramanandi guides it to cover for a single.
A wicket right after the break and Zimbabwe are back in business. Jiten Ramanandi is in next.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Richard Ngarava strikes right after the Drinks break. Short of a length, outside off, and it gets an extra bounce off the surface. Vinayak Shukla gets caught by surprise as he looks to play at it. Gets a hit on his glove as the ball lobs to the right of the keeper, Brendan Taylor, who dives and takes a good low catch.
DRINKS BREAK! This has been a decent recovery from Oman, but they need a lot more from the pair of Sufyan Mehmood and Vinayak Shukla if they are to post a defendable total on board. Zimbabwe have bowled really well but will be frustrated with how this partnership is going. They had a chance to break the stand but didn't review an LBW decision in the previous over. It is all about who can hold their nerves as we slowly head into the death overs.
Quicker, on leg, Vinayak Shukla flicks it through wide of mid on for a single.
Nice and full, on leg, Sufyan Mehmood heaves it on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Much fuller, on off, Vinayak Shukla chips it over covers for a single.
Short ball, on off, Sufyan Mehmood knocks it down the ground for a single.
Flatter, outside off, Sufyan Mehmood slog sweeps it but miscues it to the fielder at cover from the cue end of the bat.
Big shout but nothing from the umpire! Flatter, on leg, Sufyan Mehmood looks to flick it but misses. A loud appeal for an lbw but it is turned down. Perhaps pitching outside leg. They don't review it. Replays later show that the ball was actually pitching in line, and had Zimbabwe reviewed it, it would have been a wicket. A chance missed for the African nation.
An expensive last over from Brian Bennett has prompted a bowling change. Wellington Masakadza (1-0-8-0) is back on.
Quicker, outside off, Vinayak Shukla tries to play at it but misses.
Half-tracker, on off, Sufyan Mehmood drills it down the ground for a single at long off.
Short, on leg, Sufyan Mehmood flicks it to the fielder at square leg.
Quicker, on leg, Vinayak Shukla flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
Brilliant work in the deep! Flatter, on middle and leg, Vinayak Shukla slogs it over mid-wicket. Brad Evans dives full-length to his right and makes an excellent stop near the fence. The umpire gets it checked upstairs, and the replay confirms that it was a clean stop. The batters collect two runs.
Boundary check. Seemed like a great piece of fielding in the deep but the ball did trickle really close to the ropes. The third umpire has a look and it is confirmed that Brad Evans managed to save the boundary.
Nice and full, on leg, Sufyan Mehmood nudges it to wide mid on for a single.