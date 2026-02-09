Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won toss and opted to field against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group B match on Monday in Colombo. Led by veteran all-rounder Raza, Zimbabwe aim for a flying start to their campaign with a victory over Oman. On the other hand, Oman will eager to put up a fight against Zimbabwe. The focus will on pacer Sufiyan Mehmood, who is also Oman's only homegrown player in the squad. Mehmood has picked 19 wickets in 16 T20Is since the last T20 World Cup -- making Oman's second-highest wicket-taker in that period behind Shakeel Ahmed's 22. (Live Scorecard)

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed