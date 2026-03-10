Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali blasted Mohammad Amir for his comments on India star batter Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek regained his form at the perfect time as the youngster slammed a brilliant half-century to guide his team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday. The India batter had a horrible start to the World Cup campaign with a hat-trick of ducks in the group stage and Amir went on to criticise him by calling him just a 'slogger'. However, Amir was proven wrong as India lost just one game in the tournament and Abhishek played a big role in their triumph in the final.

Basit Ali was not pleased with the criticism that Abhishek faced during his disappointing run of form and the ex-Pakistan star went on to say that he wishes that his own national side has 2-3 players like the India youngster.

"Even if he has scored three ducks, form is temporary, but class is permanent. When people start giving such a classy player names, it honestly feels disappointing to me. The kind of names being thrown around… I just wish we had two or three players like him in our country as well," Ali said at TV show on ARY News.

After playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup final triumph against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, Abhishek Sharma revealed that unwavering faith from the team management helped him overcome a difficult phase during the tournament.

Reflecting on his struggles with form earlier in the competition, Abhishek admitted he had moments of self-doubt. “I mean, of course, but the one thing was very clear… the coach and the captain, they had the faith in me. And even I was doubting myself because it was not an easy tournament for me. I've never experienced this before, but still playing the first World Cup,” he said, speaking to the broadcasters after India sealed a victory in the summit clash.

The young opener said the belief from captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir kept him motivated despite the lean run. “Everyone was so, so much into me that you're going to win one game, one big game, one big game. So I was just doing my process, but it wasn't that easy as a young player… going through this phase.”

Abhishek also spoke emotionally about the support he received from teammates during the tournament. “I think I just love this team, the way they treated me in those days. It was… I've never felt it before.”

(With agency inputs)