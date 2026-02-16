Will Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth, in their T20 World Cup Group C clash at Eden Gardens on Monday. Opting to bat, England rode on Jacks' scintillating unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4x6, 3x4) to pile up 202 for 7 -- their first 200-plus total of this edition. In reply, debutants Italy put up a spirited display and threatened twice in the chase through Ben Manenti's breathtaking assault (60; 25b) and a late flourish from Grant Stewart (45; 23b). But Jacks' maiden T20 World Cup fifty and his timely breakthrough ensured the two-time champions stayed in control when it mattered and bowled out their European rivals for 178 in 20 overs.

For England, Sam Curran (3/22) and Jamie Overton (3/18) bagged three each.

The tall chase had begun disastrously for the Azzurri.

Jofra Archer unleashed a fiery opening over, striking at 146kph to reduce Italy to 1/2 in the opening over before it became 22/3 inside four overs.

Anthony Mosca perished for a first-ball duck, attempting a wild hack at a short delivery that was simply too quick and too good to handle.

South Africa-born all-rounder JJ Smuts followed, edging a back-of-a-length delivery to Jamie Overton at first slip.

Archer's pace and bounce on the sporting Eden wicket proved too much early on as England seized control.

Harry Manenti then perished to Overton with Jos Buttler taking a sharp diving catch, leaving Italy in deep trouble.

But there was some entertainment that followed.

Ben turned the game on its head with a sensational counterattack, smashing a 22-ball fifty -- the joint-fifth fastest of this T20 World Cup and the joint-second fastest by an Associate batter in the tournament's history.

He gave England some scare smashing five sixes and four fours that reminded fans of Chris Gayle at Eden Gardens.

He took apart Jacks in one over, plundering 21 runs with a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 4.

Justin Mosca (43 off 34 balls; 7x4) played the perfect foil, using Archer's pace cleverly to pierce the off-side and keep the scoreboard ticking.

The duo added a stunning 92 runs off just 48 balls, suddenly shifting momentum and raising Italian hopes.

However, Jacks provided the decisive breakthrough in the same over removing Ben who attempted a front-foot slog against a slightly slower delivery, only for Tom Banton to cling on to a crucial catch.

With 89 required from the final eight overs, the equation grew tougher as Adil Rashid then removed Justin.

But then Stewart came to the party with two sixes off Archer's final over as he returned with 2/35 and then the batter went on rampage against Rashid (1/43) with three maximums.

But Curran brought an end to the assault picking two wickets in two balls en route to his triple strike.

With a Super Eights berth on the line after a scratchy campaign, the two-time champions came out all guns blazing but continued their trend of losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Jacks' unbeaten knock that provided the late flourish after they looked in trouble at 105/5. Curran also contributed a crucial 25 off 19 balls in that late thrust.

The duo stitched together the best partnership of the innings in a 54-run stand off just 25 balls for the sixth wicket.

Opting to bat, Phil Salt set the tone with a brisk 28 off 15 balls (2x4, 2x6) as England raced past 50 inside five overs.

However, veteran Jos Buttler's poor run continued as he fell for just three in the third over, dismissed off the first ball by Grant Stewart.

Despite both openers being removed in the powerplay at 54/2 with Salt falling to Ali Hasan in the sixth over, England maintained momentum.

Anthony Mosca produced a sensational forward-diving low catch at deep backward square leg from a miscued pull by Salt triggered a brief wobble.

Jacob Bethell (23 off 20 balls) and Salt had earlier carried England to the 50-run mark inside the powerplay, but Bethell too perished against the run of play as England lost the duo in the space of 11 balls.

Skipper Harry Brook (14 off 9 balls) looked in fine touch, smoking left-arm spinner JJ Smuts through long-off and then over square leg for six. But he hit a reckless shot off the next ball, edging a wide, slower delivery to throw away his start.

Tom Banton, fresh from his unbeaten 63 against Scotland, again got going with a fluent 30 off 21 balls.

Playing straight and getting to the pitch of the ball, he batted sensibly before gifting his wicket with a straightforward catch to Manenti at deep midwicket.