India's T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill, incurred a huge shock on Saturday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Gill's omission left many surprised, considering he was recently elevated as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav while also being given the opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee hit the panic button after witnessing Gill's poor run of form in the format and decided to reallocate the second opening spot to Sanju Samson.

While questions were being raised over Gill's continuity in the playing XI, ahead of Samson, not many had predicted that he would be dropped from the squad entirely. As per a report in the Indian Express, Gill wasn't informed about his removal from the T20 squad until the roster was announced on Saturday. But the BCCI selection committee had made up its mind a few days ago.

Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped?

According to the report, the nature of the pitches being set up for the T20 World Cup 2026 played a big role in the decision. With India playing every match at a different venue, pitches are expected to get slower as the tournament progresses. This means that runs in the powerplay become more crucial in deciding the fate of the game.

The selectors, hence, put more faith in Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan Kishan's explosive power at the top to do this job than Gill. This was the area where Gill lost the race to the trio.

With India's over-reliance on Hardik Pandya to play the finisher's role also being exposed over the last few games, the selectors deduced that handing Rinku Singh a recall is important. Rinku is expected to take some load off Hardik's shoulders in the finishing department.

Official Verdict On Gill's Exclusion

Ishan Kishan came in as the back-up opener and wicketkeeper, thanks to his stellar performances for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Gill's form, fitnes,s and scoring rate seem to have put him out of the race, but the BCCI selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar, said that the batter lost his spot due to 'combinations'.

"You're looking at combinations at the moment. Someone has to miss out when you take 15. And unfortunately, it's him (Gill). It's not because he's not a good player," he had said in the press conference.