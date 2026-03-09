It's the day after. By now, for the millions of Indian cricket fans, the adrenaline rush of a T20 World Cup final win must have slowly started transforming into quiet confidence - that this era of dominance is here to stay. What started with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies came full circle at the 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India reached where no team has gone before - winning two back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. That it came in the most fickle of cricket formats validates India's cricket system that has slowly turned into a star-churning machine.

Never in Indian cricket history has the side been able to defend its world title. Be it after the 1983 World Cup or the 2007 World T20 or the 2011 ODI World Cup. This time it's different. After successfully defending the 2024 T20 World Cup title, the 'world champion' tag feels familiar and extra special.

How 2024 T20 World Cup Was different

For long, India faced the jibe of hosting the biggest T20 league - IPL - and yet never being able to repeat its 2007 World T20 win run. Under Rohit Sharma, that changed. A team of 'galacticos' edged past South Africa in a nerve wracking final by just seven runs.

To jog the readers' mind, that team had Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja as well as Rahul Dravid - the coach. All legends of Indian cricket and all proven warhorses. They were the 'seniors' one could share a joke with but maybe within a limit. With that final against South Africa, that quartet's journey in T20I cricket ended.

Why 2026 T20 World Cup Win Is Extra Special

Cut to the 2026 T20 World Cup. A team which had seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav but was dominated by names like Arshdeep Singh (whose reel-making almost borders on obsession) or an Ishan Kishan (whose off-field activities are as flamboyant as his batting) or an Abhishek Sharma (who never shies away from flaunting his necklace on the field) or an Axar Patel (who has come out of Jadeja's shadow to be a T20 giant himself).

And to think that these players are in their 20s or early 30s. They have it in them to play at least two to three more T20 World Cups. "This generation is different. Inka papa ya bade bhaiya banke nahi, inko freedom dene se accha hota hai (no point being their big brother, they have to be given freedom)," skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said on the eve of the final.

The 2024 T20 World Cup win was more of a farewell gift to the legends, while the 2026 triumph is a peek into the future of giant strides that this young bunch is capable of taking. The possibilities are where the true special nature of this win lies.