West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: 2-time T20 World Cup-winners, West Indies, kick off their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the West Indies enter as heavy favourites with a powerhouse lineup featuring Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, etc., they will be wary of a Scottish side that famously upset them in the 2022 edition. Scotland enters the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh, and although their preparation has been brief, the Richie Berrington-led squad remains a dangerous underdog capable of exploiting any Caribbean inconsistency. With a flat pitch expected to reward aggressive stroke play, the Windies will look to use their extensive IPL experience to dominate, while Scotland's hopes rest on the discipline of bowlers like Mark Watt and the explosive starts of George Munsey. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live scores and updates from the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match: