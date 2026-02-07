West Indies vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies Face Unpredictable Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: West Indies face an unpredictable Scotland side in their opening match.
West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: 2-time T20 World Cup-winners, West Indies, kick off their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the West Indies enter as heavy favourites with a powerhouse lineup featuring Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, etc., they will be wary of a Scottish side that famously upset them in the 2022 edition. Scotland enters the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh, and although their preparation has been brief, the Richie Berrington-led squad remains a dangerous underdog capable of exploiting any Caribbean inconsistency. With a flat pitch expected to reward aggressive stroke play, the Windies will look to use their extensive IPL experience to dominate, while Scotland's hopes rest on the discipline of bowlers like Mark Watt and the explosive starts of George Munsey. (Live Scorecard)
At the eleventh hour - Just days before the tournament began, Scotland received a call they never saw coming. Pack your bags. You’re heading to India. If not for Bangladesh’s late withdrawal, Scotland’s next outing in T20I cricket would have been a sub-regional qualifier in Copenhagen next summer. Led by Richie Berrington, they do have a decently experienced batting unit, including George Munsey, McMullen and Leask, their leading run scorers in this format. And the addition of Michael Jones and Tom Bruce to an already enviable top five only reinforces that strength. Bowling-wise, nobody comes close to Mark Watt in terms of wickets, and he would be quite a handful in these conditions, while Scotland and Brad Wheal will spearhead their pace stocks.
Same old firepower - The leadership baton has been passed to Shai Hope, and deservedly so. Since the last tournament, Hope has been West Indies’ leading run-scorer in T20I cricket, with the most half-centuries and the only centurion in that period. While recent years have been turbulent, West Indies’ batting still carries its trademark menace. Shimron Hetmyer has found form at the right time, and with power-hitters like Charles, Rutherford, Powell, and Romario Shepherd in the ranks, they retain the swashbuckling brute force. While with the ball, they might look a bit thin on experience in the pace, with Holder the most senior one. But spin-wise, they do have a strong core with Hosein, Motie, and Chase.
An aim to restore the lost pride and legacy - The road to this tournament has been anything but smooth for West Indies, which has raised serious questions around consistency in the format that is long-viewed as their most preferred format. Since the last T20 World Cup, which they co-hosted with the USA, West Indies have won just 14 of their 43 matches. That stretch has yielded only three series victories, a return that underlines the uneven nature of their recent form. The two-time champions arrive with a point to prove as they rank 7th on the ICC rankings in this format.
The City of Joy is ready - It is the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 and the triple dose continues as we jump to the joyous city of Kolkata for Game 2 of the tournament. This will be the first clash from Group C as the perennial challengers, West Indies, go up against the wildcard entrants, Scotland, at the iconic Eden Gardens. On that note, hello and welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a riveting contest.
Cricket’s ultimate carnival ignites - The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 descends upon the Asian subcontinent, igniting an electric atmosphere as the world's elite cricketers converge for this biennial spectacle. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament returns high-octane action to a region where cricket is revered as a religion. Match 2 presents a fascinating clash of styles at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the historical might of the West Indies collides with the rising determination of Scotland. West Indies seeking a third crown! The West Indies enter this campaign as two-time champions, having secured titles in 2012 and 2016. India remains a cherished venue for the Windies; it was here at Eden Gardens that their 2016 triumph was sealed with legendary firepower. Led by Shai Hope, the current squad boasts a dangerous mix of veterans and explosive young talents like Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovman Powell. However, their journey to the 2026 edition has been turbulent. A shock series loss to Nepal and a recent defeat against South Africa have raised concerns about their from heading into this ICC event. A major tactical silver lining has been the promotion of Shimron Hetmyer to the top of the order, where his high-impact scoring has provided much-needed aggression. To succeed on India's turning tracks, the Windies must find a way to marry their raw power with better spin-bowling depth and disciplined execution. Scotland - A lucky break and a grand opportunity - Scotland arrives via an unconventional path, stepping in as a late replacement following Bangladesh’s withdrawal. After the heartbreak of missing out during the European Regional Qualifiers, the Scots have been handed a golden ticket to compete on the grandest stage. This is a massive opportunity to build on their 2024 showing, where they proved they could compete with the world's best. Under the leadership of Richie Berrington, the team relies on the reliable George Munsey and the all-round capabilities of Michael Leask and Brandon McMullen. While their team spirit is their greatest asset, their recent form has been shaky, particularly in the warm-up matches. Facing a powerhouse like the West Indies in the opener will be the ultimate test of whether they can capitalize on this unexpected second chance. Head-to-Head history favors the brave - While the West Indies hold the historical edge in stature, the head-to-head record in T20 World Cups tells a different story. In their only previous meeting in this tournament back in 2022, Scotland pulled off a stunning 42-run upset against the Caribbean giants. That victory remains one of Scotland's finest hours, and they will be drawing immense confidence from the fact that they have already proven they can outplay this specific opponent on the world stage. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - West Indies - WLLWL | Scotland - LLWWL. Match expectations - The buzz at Eden Gardens is palpable, with fans eager to see if the West Indies can reclaim their home away from home or if Scotland will repeat history. It is a battle between Caribbean six-hitting flair and the disciplined, gritty tactical approach of the Scots. For the Windies, it’s about redemption and for Scotland, it’s about proving they belong among the elite once and for all.