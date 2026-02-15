West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal face off against West Indies in a must-win match for them in the T20 World Cup 2026. It has been a rollercoaster tournament for Rohit Paudel's side, who nearly pulled off a sensational upset against England in their first Group C match, but then crashed to a 10-wicket defeat to debutants Italy in their second game. As a result, Nepal must win their remaining two games to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. On the other hand, Shai Hope-led West Indies can seal their berth in the Super 8 with a victory in this contest.

West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?

The West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Sunday, February 15 (IST).

Where will the West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?

The West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match start?

The West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)