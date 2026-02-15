West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Nepal are in a spot of bother in their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Group C game against West Indies, having lost three wickets in the powerplay. After being put into bat by West Indies captain Shai Hope, Nepal have lost openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh and captain Rohit Paudel cheaply. It is a must-win match for Nepal in order to keep their Super 8 hopes alive, having lost their two opening matches. West Indies outclassed England in their previous group game to soar to the top of Group C. On the other hand, Rohit Paudel-led Nepal, after narrowly losing to England, suffered a massive defeat to debutants Italy, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the group. West Indies have rested star all-rounder Romario Shepherd due to the player suffering a niggle. (Live Scorecard)