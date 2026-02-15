West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Suffer Major Blows, Go 3-Down Inside Powerplay vs WI
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: After losing three wickets, Nepal have pinned their hopes on star batter Dipendra Singh Airee.
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Nepal are in a spot of bother in their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Group C game against West Indies, having lost three wickets in the powerplay. After being put into bat by West Indies captain Shai Hope, Nepal have lost openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh and captain Rohit Paudel cheaply. It is a must-win match for Nepal in order to keep their Super 8 hopes alive, having lost their two opening matches. West Indies outclassed England in their previous group game to soar to the top of Group C. On the other hand, Rohit Paudel-led Nepal, after narrowly losing to England, suffered a massive defeat to debutants Italy, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the group. West Indies have rested star all-rounder Romario Shepherd due to the player suffering a niggle. (Live Scorecard)
DRINKS! Not the greatest of starts for Nepal in a do-or-die clash.
A single to end the Powerplay. Length ball on leg, tucked down to short fine leg for a single. Nepal are 22/3, the lowest Powerplay score of this World Cup.
Back of a length, hammered into the deck. Dipendra Singh Airee gets into an awkward position and has to block it off.
Back of a length and wide outside off, chopped down to the right of the gully fielder for a quick single.
Fuller in length, wide outside off, Aarif Sheikh extends the arms to thrash it through the off side but miscues it towards mid off.
Tap and run! Short of a good length, on off, Airee nudges it ito the off side and scampers through for the single.
The dots are piling up for Nepal in the Powerplay. Back of a length, cutting back in from outside off, Airee jams it out to covers.
Another tidy over for the Windies, just 2 runs and a wicket off it. The in-between length, around off, hitting the splice of the bat. Sheikh taps it down in front of point.
Hard length in the channel, eased away towards cover.
Pitched up fuller and outside off, Aarif Sheikh shoulders arms at it.
Good length, outside off, angling away. Airee pushes it down through backward point for one more.
Very full on the toes, clipped firmly to short mid-wicket. The fielder over there parries it away and the batters get a single.
West Indies have got three inside the Powerplay now. Aarif Sheikh is the next man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Nepal are in tatters. Jason Holder begins with a gentle loosener, bowling it full and on the pads. Aasif Sheikh picks it up and flicks it aerially down to deep backward square leg and finds the fielder to perfection. Shimron Hetmyer pouches a simple catch and Nepal are 17/3 in 4.1 overs.
A wicket-maiden for Forde! Good length, straighter at the stumps, tucked away towards mid-wicket.
A beauty from Forde! Slightly pitched up on the fourth stump line, it is the wobbled seam delivery that angles in and then leaves the batter. Dipendra Singh Airee does well to not edge it behind.
Beaten! Just back of a length, in the channel, goes straight on. Airee looks to drive but is beaten past the outside edge.
Good length, darted i towards off and middle, Dipendra Singh Airee hangs back and jams it out again. Another dot ball.
Pitched up a touch fuller again and around off, Dipendra Singh Airee jams it down onto the pitch.
Nepal are two down now. That brings Dipendra Singh Airee out to the middle, replacing his skipper.