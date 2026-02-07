Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder became the first bowler from his team to reach the landmark of 100 T20I wickets on Saturday. Holder achieved this feat during his side's ICC T20 World Cup opening clash against Scotland. During the match, he took 3/30 in 3.5 overs. Now in 90 T20Is, Holder has taken 101 wickets at an average of 27.17, and an economy rate of 8.79, with four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul a highlight of his catalogue, with best figures of 5/27. At number two and three are: Akael Hosein (86 wickets in 91 matches at an average of 26.66, with best figures of 5/11) and Romario Shepherd (80 wickets in 75 matches at an average of 27.00, with a four-fer and fifer to his name). Shepherd, who took a fifer and hat-trick in this match, also overtook legend Dwayne Bravo (78 wickets in 91 matches at an average of 26.10, with three four-fers) to become WI's third-highest wicket-taker.

Now coming to Shepherd, while defending 183 for his side, Romario generated figures of 5/20 in his three overs. During his 17th over, he got wickets of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson to complete the hat-trick and concluded the over with another wicket of Safyaan Sharif, making it four wickets in an over.

He has taken West Indies' fourth T20I hat-trick, with Jason Holder (against England, Bridgetown 2022), Shepherd (against Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2025), and Shamar Springer (against Afghanistan in Dubai this year) being the other three ones.

He is also the second West Indies cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in the T20 WC, with Akael Hosein (5/11) being the first to do so against Uganda in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Shepherd is also the fourth bowler in the history of T20Is (amongst Test-playing teams) to have two hat-tricks in the format, alongside Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, Australia's Pat Cummins and New Zealand's Tim Southee.

Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first.

A half-century stand from Brandon King (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (19) started off things for WI. After WI slid to 58/2, Hetmyer along with Rovman Powell (24 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) struck a fine 81-run stand for the third wicket. Romario Shepherd (6*) and Matthew Forde (1*) were unbeaten when WI reached 182/5 in 20 overs.

Brad Currie (2/23) was the top bowler for Scotland.

In the run-chase, Scotland was reduced to 37/3 in 5.4 overs. Skipper Richie Berrington (42 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tom Bruce (35 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes) put on a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket. From 115/3, Scotland collapsed to 147/10 in 18.5 overs. Shepherd (5/20) and veteran Jason Holder (3/35 in 3.5 overs) were the top bowlers for WI.

