Spinner Usman Tariq said Tuesday he was confident that Pakistan can bounce back from their T20 World Cup drubbing against India and seal qualification for the next round. India's 61-run romp means Pakistan must beat Namibia in their final match in Colombo on Wednesday to qualify for the Super Eights. A defeat would eliminate Pakistan, who are third behind the USA on net run rate in Group A. It would also leave an outside chance for the Netherlands to qualify, but they would need a big win over co-hosts India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. "Lifting the team is only difficult when you don't work on your mistakes committed in the last game," Tariq told reporters.

"We have worked on our mistakes so I think it will not be a tough task.

"We have a resolve not to commit the same mistakes again."

Pakistan were criticised for asking India to bat then folding meekly for 114 in 18 overs chasing a stiff 176 target.

"We can feel their (fans') disappointment because the match is watched by the whole nation," Tariq said.

"So we feel their pain but I am sure when we play them (India) next we will put up a better show."

Tariq dismissed rumours that batting star Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi could be dropped against Namibia after poor performances against India.

"Both Azam and Shaheen have won many matches for Pakistan so if they did not perform well in one game we should not write them off," said Tariq.

Pakistan have faced Namibia only once before in a T20 international.

"Whoever we play we have the confidence to beat them and our goal is to play the final and win the cup which we will try our best to achieve."

Namibia have lost all three of their group matches.