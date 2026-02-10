Pakistan face USA in a crunch Group A T20 World Cup game in Colombo on Tuesday. While Pakistan survived a scare from the Netherlands in their first game, the USA gave India a run for their money before eventually losing. Any loss in the group-stage matches will dent the respective teams' chances in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the USA beat Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup - a result that proved to be a body blow for Babar Azam and Co., who exited in the group stage.

As the two teams gear up to face each other again, an old video is going viral in which former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif predicts that at the 2026 T20 World Cup, the USA will beat Pakistan again.

Mohammad Asif is so convinced that USA will again beat Pakistan 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oLKEhDUnNi — 𝐀. (@was_abdd) February 10, 2026

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes encounter, USA player Mohammad Mohsin said during the pre-match press conference, "I think in the last World Cup I was not part of the team, but I was there, I watched the game, and I think this year a major difference is that our strength has increased. We have a lot more skilful players, even though the last team was skilful as well. But we have increased our skill level. So we are hoping to have a good game against them tomorrow and hopefully we win again."

When asked whether the team had discussed their previous T20 World Cup win over Pakistan, Mohsin added, "Yes, we have. We spoke about it in a way where we carry forward the confidence we gained from beating them in the last World Cup. Hopefully tomorrow we will be even more confident than last time, and we'll have a good fight against them."

Reflecting on their loss to defending champions India, the 29-year-old said the team remained focused on the positives.

"Yeah, I think it was a tough loss to take, especially considering where the game was after the first 15 overs. But we only discussed the positives that we gained from the last game and from the fact that we have beaten Pakistan once. I think the pressure is all on them. We don't have anything to lose in this World Cup. We are just enjoying our journey, and the way it started seems to be exciting. Hopefully, with a win tomorrow, it will get even better," Mohsin said.