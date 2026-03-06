Legendary Sunil Gavaskar said it is inappropriate to ask the spectators to chant Jasprit Bumrah's name while the Indian pacer is on his delivery stride during an important assignment like the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match. During the second semifinal between India and England here at the Wankhede Stadium, the DJ urged spectators to chant “Boom Boom Bumrah” while Bumrah was preparing to bowl. India were defending 254 against England.

“Asking the crowd to chant ‘Boom Boom Bumrah' while he is bowling is not a good idea. They can do it between overs, but not during the over. This is a World Cup,” Gavaskar said while commentating on the match.

Earlier, Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri had strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for organising a laser show during a tense T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and the West Indies cricket team at the Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson's sublime fifty and Jasprit Bumrah's spell touched with unearthly genius on a batting beauty helped India secure a seven-run win over gallant England, as the defending champions powered to the T20 World Cup final here on Thursday.

Sanju Samson (89 off 42) overcame the Jofra Archer challenge through a slice of luck for his second successive fifty, firing India to a mammoth 253 for seven, the highest total in a knock-out game in the tournament's history.

It was an above-par total at Wankhede but Jacob Bethell (105 off 48) led England's fightback with a sublime hundred after they lost three wickets in the powerplay for 68 runs.

In the end, critical contribution from Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs) in the death overs allowed India to stop England at 246/7 in 20 overs.

India will now face New Zealand in the title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Tom Banton (17 off 5) was the fourth wicket to fall but sixes kept coming, propelling England to 119 for four at the halfway stage, equalling India's mark after 10 overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy was again the weakest link in the attack as he failed to find the right length on an unforgiving surface to leak 64 runs in his four overs.

Bumrah had got rid of the dangerous Harry Brook in the power play with slow cutter, and Axar Patel took a sensational backward running catch from the cover region.

With Will Jacks (35 off 20) and Bethell on the offensive in the middle overs, it was another brilliant work of fielding from Axar in the deep that saw the former's back, ending a 77-run stand off 39 balls.

Curran joined Bethell in the middle and the equation was brought down to a gettable 45 off the last three overs, forcing Suryakumar Yadav to bring Bumrah for one final time in the game.

The Indian wizard delivered once again by conceding only six runs. With both Arshdeep and Bumrah not available, Shivam Dube was called upon to defend 30 in the final over.

England's hopes ended with a heartbreaking run out of Bethell, who played a memorable innings.