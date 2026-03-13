'Even if you fail in eight matches, you will still play the ninth.' This was the unwavering message that India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav gave to Abhishek Sharma. The No. 1 T20I batter in the world repaid that trust in spectacular fashion, slamming the fastest half-century in a World Cup knockout (off just 18 balls). However, it was his father's words that motivated him the most. Speaking to The Indian Express, Raj Kumar Sharma, Abhishek's father, revealed the conversation he had with his son while he was batting in the nets on the eve of the final.

"I did not have any major conversations with him after the earlier matches," he said. "But I told him - Down te up time tan harek player da aunda hai. Ghabrana nahi te jaldi hi eh time vi nikal jauga (Each player sees ups and downs. You don't have to tremble. This time will also pass)," he told his son.

Starting off the tournament with three successive ducks and a struggle with food poisoning, Abhishek could barely buy a run and swung out of desperation and hope.

However, in the title clash, Abhishek looked extremely brilliant against pacers, taking down Jacob Duffy for two fours, then Lockie Ferguson for a four and six in the fourth over.

After a six over long-off against Matt Henry, he slammed Duffy for three fours and a six in the final of the powerplay, bringing up his half-century in 18 balls, with three fours and four sixes. He ended his knock at 21-ball 52 at a strike rate of 247.62.

He outdid Finn Allen's record of 19 balls fifty, which he made against South Africa in the semifinal at Kolkata recently. Abhishek ends the tournament with 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62, with a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties.

(With ANI Inputs)