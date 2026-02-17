Pakistan can be eliminated from the T20 World Cup as early as Wednesday. After the Salman Ali Agha-led side's 61-run loss against India on Sunday, the former champions will be eliminated from the 2026 edition if they lose to Namibia on Wednesday. Here's how the points table stands in Group A. India (Points 6, NRR +3.050) have already qualified for the Super Eight. USA are second with 4 points (NRR +0.788) in 4 matches. Pakistan are third with 4 points (NRR -0.403) in three matches. Netherlands are fourth (2 points in 3 matches, NRR -1.352) while Namibia are fifth (0 points, 3 matches, NRR -2.443).

India face Netherlands on Wednesday while Pakistan take on Namibia the same day. If Namibia stun Pakistan, USA will advance on the basis of better run-rate.

After India's commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, former Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis said the Men in Green lost the match in the first innings itself when India posted 175, a total he believed was beyond their reach.

Waqar believes Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes, as he gave Hardik Pandya the new ball, and praised Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, calling him 'outstanding as always'.

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now lead 8-1.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes. He gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that," Waqar Younis said on JioStar.

Waqar felt Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha delayed bringing on mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who later took a wicket for just 24 runs, but by then Ishan Kishan had already done damage. Waqar added that Pakistan's batting isn't strong and that if India had scored 140-150 instead of 175, the outcome might have been different.

"When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs. Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early. Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost," he added.