Australia's dreams of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage were dealt a massive blow following the 8-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Monday. It was Australia's second defeat in the competition after their loss against Zimbabwe. As a result, Australia are currently third in the Group B points table with just 2 points from 3 matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.414. On the other hand, Sri Lanka booked their spot in the next stage of the competition with Pathum Nissanka slamming an unbeaten century. The co-hosts of the competition now have 6 points from 3 matches.

In order to qualify, Australia will have to win their remaining match against Oman and depend on other results. If Zimbabwe win any one of their remaining games against Sri Lanka or Ireland, they will reach 6 points and knock Australia out of the competition.

However, if Zimbabwe lose both of their matches and Australia win their game against Oman, both the Aussies and Ireland will have 4 points from 4 matches. In that case, Australia's qualification to the Super Eight stage will completely depend on NRR.

Chasing a target of 182, Nissanka (100 off 52 balls) sent the Australian bowlers on a leatherhunt with an innings that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. He added 97 for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis (51 off 38 balls) as Sri Lanka completed the chase with two overs to spare.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Marsh's 54 and Travis Head's 56 took Australia to 104 for no loss before being bowled out for 181, largely due to efforts from the Sri Lankan spinners.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha got three for 37 while pacer Dushmantha Chameera also got a couple of wickets. The last four wickets fell for just six runs.

(With agency inputs)