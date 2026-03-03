Sunil Gavaskar issued a big warning to the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England in Mumbai on Thursday. Gavaskar believes that all-rounder Will Jacks, who has won four Player of the Match awards in the ongoing competition, can cause a lot of trouble to the Indian batters. Jacks has scored 191 runs, including a half-century in seven matches, and has also taken seven wickets. The all-rounder played a big role in England's success in the competition and they did not lose a single game in the Super 8 stage. Gavaskar added that Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will be key when it comes to handling the threat presented by Jacks.

"If there is a little bit of turn, he could be a handful. How (Sanju) Samson, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya handle him will be key. He is on a roll. To have someone like him at No. 7 is a real plus - just like Shivam Dube was for India the other day," Gavaskar said at the DP World Celebrity Golf Event.

"Maybe he might not get to bowl too many deliveries to the left-handers in the team, whether it is Abhishek, Tilak, Dube or someone from down the order. The right-handers have to do more batting against him," he added.

Gavaskar predicted that it will be 'cracker' game between India and England.

"It's going to be another cracker, like the (virtual) quarterfinal against West Indies. Both sides are very well matched. They have batting, bowling, middle order, finishers. Both have variety and plenty of T20 experience," he said.

Gavaskar compared Jacks with Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube and said, "It's just like having Shivam Dube. What we saw in India's match against the West Indies, Dube came and hit two boundaries in one over to put the pressure off (from his team)."