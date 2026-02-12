Among the venues hosting T20 World Cup matches, the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium is a prominent one. Among other fixtures, it is also hosting the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group A match. Ahead of that game, a video from the stadium went viral. In the video, a vendor can be seen pouring unsold cold drinks from disposable glasses back into bottles. The video sparked concerns about the hygiene of soft drinks sold at the venue.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has now rejected claims of adulteration and poor hygiene. In a statement issued on Thursday, the DDCA denied the allegations made in the video. The association claimed that the drink was poured back into the bottles as per agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards, and that the bottles were later disposed of "responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines."

In its statement, the DDCA said, "We have come across a video circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that a vendor was seen pouring cold drinks back into bottles during a recent match." The video went viral following Tuesday's match between the Netherlands and Namibia.

The DDCA clarified that the operation shown in the video was carried out by the authorised concessionaire for the stadium in accordance with event guidelines.

"In this regard, it is clarified that the pouring was undertaken by the authorised concessionaire for the stadium, in line with the event guidelines. The concessionaire was serving Coca-Cola products in accordance with the agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards," the statement said.

The DDCA also claimed that strict hygiene protocols were followed.

BEWARE The leftovers of soft drink #ThumbsUp in paper-cups are being poured into large pet bottles and sold later. This video is recorded from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi! pic.twitter.com/ET0cqWPOIk — Deepu (@deepu_drops) February 11, 2026

"We follow strict hygiene protocols at the venue. In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle before disposal as part of the waste collection process. The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated, and processed in accordance with the venue's waste management and recycling policy," the statement added.

"It is reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines," the statement said