Shubman Gill, who is the India captain in Tests and ODIs, was left out when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision had a lot to do with the batter's poor form on his return to T20I cricket after more than a year. India roped in Gill ahead of the Asia Cup earlier this year and handed him the opening slot at the expense of Sanju Samson. Returning to the format, Gill played 15 innings and scored 291 runs at a strike rate of 137-plus.

However, Gill was not the only player in the team who was having a lean patch with the bat. In fact, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is also experiencing a similar run in the format.

In 19 innings this year, Suryakumar has managed 218 runs at a strike rate of 123.2, his worst since making his international debut.

As per a PTI report, Suryakumar too could lose his place in the team if he fails to get back to form.

"SKY, who by virtue of being the skipper kept his place despite a horrific one-year run, while Gill suffered as his game when compared to opening partner Abhishek Sharma didn't seem that impactful," the report said.

"If Surya doesn't start scoring runs, he will be losing his voice in the dressing room and eventually his place because, anyone who knows Gambhir knows that for him, 'winning is not everything but the only thing'. Today it was Gill, tomorrow it could be Suryakumar," the report added.

As India dropped Gill, they kept Samson in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup next year.

The wicketkeeper-batter was included in India's Playing XI for the fifth and final South Africa T20I as well on Friday. Samson scored a fluent 37 off 22 in the game.