The teams that have advanced to the Super 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have secured automatic qualification for the next edition, scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028. Pakistan completed the Super 8 lineup with a victory over Namibia, progressing from Group A alongside India. They join Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D in advancing to the second stage of the 20-team tournament.

Australia and New Zealand have already qualified automatically as co-hosts of the 2028 edition. As per the tournament's qualification rules, all teams reaching the Super 8 have now also confirmed their spots for the next World Cup, ensuring continuity for the competition's top-performing sides.

The list of automatic qualifiers will expand to 12 teams, with the remaining three spots set to be awarded to the highest-ranked sides in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of March 9, the day after the final. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Ireland are currently in position to claim those places, with no scheduled matches remaining that could affect their rankings before the cut-off date.

The final eight spots in the 20-team tournament will be decided through regional qualification pathways, with each region allocated places based on its competitive strength, ensuring global representation at the 2028 event.

The stage is set for the Super 8s phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the tournament entering a decisive stretch as eight teams prepare to battle for semifinal spots. The next round will begin on February 21 and run until March 1, with matches split between venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The Super 8s will determine the four semifinalists, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout rounds. India enter the Super 8s as defending champions, while West Indies, England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all boast a title-winning pedigree. South Africa and New Zealand remain consistent contenders, while Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

