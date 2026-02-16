Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for India after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday. However, the batting great could not wrap his head around Pakistan's playing style as they chose to bowl after winning the toss. "It was an utter rout. Pakistan started well by getting the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. After that, they were hardly ever in the game. Maybe there were a few odd deliveries where they were in the game, but otherwise they never looked anywhere near competitive. It's a massive win when you dismiss a team like Pakistan for 114 with two overs left," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"I can't put my mind in a Pakistani's mind. I don't know what their thinking was in asking India to bat first."

Ishan Kishan merged power with finesse for a fifty before Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Pakistan's top order with his malevolently skillful right arm, powering India to a T20 World Cup Super Eight berth with a one-sided 61-run win here on Sunday. Kishan's supersonic 77 (40b) on a tacky Premadasa pitch was worth its weight in gold, carrying India to a competitive 175 for seven after they were asked to bat first. It was easily one of the most entertaining T20I knocks by an Indian batter, especially considering the degree of difficulty.

Pakistan needed a strong Powerplay segment to chase 176 on this surface. But Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) jettisoned big-hitting Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha to bowl them out for 114, reducing the much-anticipated match to a no-contest. India now lead 8-1 in all T20 World Cup encounters.

Pandya started the bedlam in the first over of Pakistan's chase, as his snorter climbed on Farhan, who could only sky it to Rinku Singh.

Enter the irrepressible Bumrah. The premier pacer unleashed himself on the Pakistan batters in his first over.

Ayub could not handle a devilish inswinging yorker and was caught in front of the wicket.

Agha was as clueless as an exchange student in a foreign country against Bumrah's back-of-length delivery, scooping it to Pandya at mid-wicket.

Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble at 13 for three, which soon became 34 for four after Babar Azam's horrendous slog sweep off Axar Patel saw his stumps rearranged.

Their Powerplay produced 38 for four compared to India's 52 for one, and that massive difference only widened as the match progressed.

With PTI Inputs