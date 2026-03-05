Defending champions India face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have not had the perfect T20 World Cup so far. That would not, however, matter much if they can edge past the other in the last-four clash in Mumbai. England pace great Stuart Broad feels that out of all the dangerous players India have, there is one they need to be mindful of.

It's not Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, or Jasprit Bumrah.

"If I am an England bowler, I think I need to get him (Hardik Pandya) in after 12 overs so I can bowl when he's not in the hitting zone straightaway. He might think he would like to look at a few before going at the end. I would see that as my chance to get him out before he can hurt me in the last four overs. If India are just three or four down entering the death overs, that's where India get over 200, and you are in a bit of trouble," Broad said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

"If India sets up a good first ten overs, Hardik Pandya becomes a huge danger. When he walks in, he's extremely confident. He has got an aura about him and an ego in a positive way. He just believes he can do the job. He is so wiry and slim that you wonder how he can hit the ball 100 metres like he does. But he does it so effortlessly," he added.

Both India and England find themselves pitted against each other for the third T20 World Cup semi-final in a row. England had hammered India on their way to the title in 2022 before the latter got their revenge in Guyana in 2024.

In the latest edition, England have relied on the individual brilliance of Harry Brook and Will Jacks to bail them out of tricky situations. All-rounder Sam Curran has also played his part well.

The focus has been on out-of-form Jos Buttler heading into the contest, and it remains to be seen if the England white-ball great can regain his rhythm in a crunch game.