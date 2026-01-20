Steve Smith has been in incredible form of late in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, smashing a century and a half-century and helping his side Sydney Sixers finish in the top two. The century was Smith's second ton in the BBL in as many seasons, having also struck a blistering 121 in the 2024-25 campaign. However, despite adapting to T20 cricket like a duck to water, Smith hasn't played a T20I for Australia in over two years, and was also snubbed from the nation's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Smith has now broken his silence on the matter.

"I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship (T20 World Cup) has sailed. I reckon they've got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I'm relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun," Smith said in an interaction with the media on Monday.

Smith has thrived as an opener in the Big Bash, scoring a mammoth 346 runs in his last six matches across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, at a strike-rate of nearly 180, with two hundreds.

However, Smith has set his sights on a different goal when it comes to representing Australia in the T20 format.

"My main goal, as I've said before, is to get on the team when the Olympics are rolling around. I'd be keen to do that. That'd be pretty cool. Keep doing what I'm doing, and you never know," Smith said.

On Sunday, brilliant half-centuries from Steve Smith and Sam Curran and a fantastic four-wicket haul by ace speedster Mitchell Starc helped the Sydney Sixers secure a five-wicket win against the Brisbane Heat in the 40th match of the ongoing BBL 2025-26 season.

With this victory, the Sixers will face the Perth Scorchers in the first qualifier at Perth Stadium on January 20. The winner of the high-voltage match will qualify for the tournament finals.