Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka look to overcome batting inconsistencies and injury troubles as they take on Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B encounter on Thursday. The co-hosts were dealt a major blow as Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the competition due to injury. Sri Lanka started their campaign with a 20-run victory over Ireland with Kusal Mendis slamming a half-century and Kamindu Mendis scoring a 19-ball 44. Oman, on the other hand, were completely outplayed by Zimbabwe in their first match as they slumped to a 8-wicket loss.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will start at 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match?

The Sri Lanka vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

