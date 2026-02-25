"Nice to be here. It’s been a few days without a proper game - obviously we were up against the rain the other night and there’s not much you can do about that - but we’ve had some good training sessions and we’re ready for this big match. The challenge will be taking on the Sri Lankan spinners. We’ve been playing in India, so the conditions aren’t unfamiliar, and it’s been pleasing to see different guys step up at different times. That’s all you can really ask for. The two at the top have done an outstanding job, and hopefully they can set the tone again. The surface looks good, so the aim is to put up a strong score. We’ve made one change - Cole McConhie comes in for Jimmy Neesham - which gives us a bit more spin in the middle order," said Mitchell Santner.