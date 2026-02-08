Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: An undercooked Sri Lanka take on an unpredictable Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener. While the Lankans are the favourites, Ireland too will fancy their chances as the Dasun Shanaka-led side suffered a 3-0 series sweep at the hands of England in what was its final dress rehearsal for the mega event. What would have demoralised Sri Lanka more is that the series took place on their home soil. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the tournament alongside India.

Inconsistency has been the biggest enemy of Sri Lanka over a period of time. Their batting and bowling faltered in testing times against England. The 2014 champions will thus aim to put on an improved show against Ireland in their T20 World Cup campaign opener.

Sri Lanka hold the home advantage in the tournament, but their squad needs to deliver in crunch situations.

On the other hand, Ireland - who will aim to create an upset - are also dealing with inconsistency. They will be led by veteran Paul Stirling and will feature key players like Harry Tector and Josh Little.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)