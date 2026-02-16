Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia will be battling to keep their Super 8 hopes alive when they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. After suffering a shock defeat to Zimbabwe in their previous game, Australia need to win to keep realistic hopes of qualification to the next round intact. Australia's campaign so far has been defined by their injury problems and struggles against spin. On the other hand, Sri Lanka can book their Super 8 spot with a victory, having won their two games so far.

Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Monday, February 16 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)