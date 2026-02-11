South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan face a must-win situation as they take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D encounter on Wednesday. While South Africa are currently at the top of the table following their win over Canada, Afghanistan's dreams of reaching the Super Eight stage were dealt a huge blow after they lost to New Zealand. Gulbadin Naib's 35-ball 63 took Afghanistan to a big total of 182 but a weak bowling performance saw New Zealand chase down the target easily. On the other hand, Aiden Markram (59) led from the front as South Africa pulled off a comfortable win against Canada.

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match take place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will take place on Wednesday, February 11.

Where will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match be held?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match start?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will start at 11 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)