India are arguably the strongest favourites to lift the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil. Having won the tournament in 2024, Suryakumar Yadav's side have been tipped by many to retain the cup and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup in three tournaments. Legendary India captain is also among those who consider India as one of the favourites. However, Ganguly has given a crucial piece of advice to the Indian team before they embark on their journey.

"What's important in these big tournaments is to peak at the right time and play well during the tournament," Ganguly said, in a video posted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Instagram.

Ganguly, however, reiterated that he considers India among the favourites, and backed them to find their best form when the tournament gets underway.

"India is a very strong team and I think they are at their best at the moment. The batting, the spin department, the seam bowling led by (Jasprit) Bumrah. So, there is a lot of quality in the side," Ganguly said.

"I know past has got no meaning but, they will peak at the big tournament and I think they will be one of my favourites," he added.

India have been in scintillating form in T20I cricket heading into the T20 World Cup 2026. Since lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 title, India have not lost a single T20I series under captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India's dominance has been highlighted by the performance of their stars. Abhishek Sharma is the No. 1-ranked batter in ICC's T20I batting rankings, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is ranked No. 1 among bowlers.

India take on USA, Namibia, the Netherlands and Pakistan in the initial group phase of the T20 World Cup 2026, with two nations qualifying to the next stage.