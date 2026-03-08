India and New Zealand are set to face each other in a blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The mega contest will be taking place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Both the teams will chase history during the game. While the Blackcaps will target their maiden T20 World Cup trophy, India will aim to become the first-ever side to defend the title and win a record third one. Ahead of the big game, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has made an appeal for the team's fans back home.

"Blackcaps captain Mitch Santner here. Sorry to disturb you on a Sunday. Now, I'm not really one for big speeches or rallying cries. But did want to remind you all about our ICC T20 World Cup Final against India in Ahmedabad on Monday morning (2.30am NZT). It's fair to say we're a bit outnumbered over here - 1.4 billion team India fans and all that. And I'm pretty sure most of the 130,000 seat Narendra Modi Stadium will be cheering for them too. But that's all good - because we know back home you'll have our backs," he wrote on X.

"Although you're not with us - we see the photos, the posts, we hear the stories, and we know about the late nights & early starts. We feel your aroha," the skipper added.

Santner then requested the fans to switch on their TVs during the game and cheer for New Zealand despite the match taking place so early according to their schedule. India is seven hours and 30 minutes behind New Zealand. While the contest will begin at 7 PM IST, the fans in New Zealand will have to get up almost at midnight as their clock will read 2:30 AM during that time.

"We get it the final is super early Monday morning. But set your alarm and get around us one more time. And if you're bit late to work or school, please pass on my message to your boss or teachers. Cheers Aotearoa we'll be home soon hopefully with some extra luggage," Santner added.