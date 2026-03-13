India all-rounder Shivam Dube took the internet by storm after he shared an emotional Instagram post in which he placed his T20 World Cup 2026 winner's medal around his father's neck. Dube played a crucial role in India's third T20 World Cup triumph, especially in the final against New Zealand where he smashed 26 runs off just eight balls. Throughout the tournament, he contributed with both bat and ball, playing an important part in India's dominant campaign. After the historic victory, Dube returned to Mumbai with his wife to celebrate the moment with his family.

On Instagram, Dube posted a series of pictures and a video showing him putting the winner's medal on his father. Wearing the Indian jersey, Dube's father looked visibly proud as he held the medal with honour.

"The real hero of my life," he captioned the post.

Earlier, Dube took an unconventional route to return home from Ahmedabad following India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph.

While Indian cricketers typically travel via chartered or specially arranged flights, Dube found himself in a rare situation when all flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were fully booked. In an unexpected move, he opted to travel by 3rd AC train.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he revealed that he had tried to book flights for himself and his family but none were available. Although travelling by road was an option, he preferred the train as it was faster.

"There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker," Dube explained.

To avoid drawing attention, he wore a cap, a mask, and a full-sleeved T-shirt. He also chose a 5:10 am departure, hoping the platform would be less crowded at that hour. "I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train's departure, then rush to board," Dube said.