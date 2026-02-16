India star Shivam Dube had a heated exchange with teammate Rinku Singh after a terrible mix-up between the two during the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. The incident took place on the penultimate ball of the 20th over of India's innings at the R. Premadasa Stadium. With India eyeing 180-plus in the final over, Rinku sliced Shaheen Afridi's delivery towards sweeper cover. This led to confusion between the pair as Dube was adamant about stealing a double, but was sent back by Rinku.

However, the lanky southpaw fell just short of the crease and was run out at the striker's end. Dube was visibly angry at Rinku and made his frustration known to his teammate. To be fair to Rinku, the second was never on.

Incidentally, this was the second run-out involving the two batters in as many games, as Dube was also run out against Namibia during India's previous match in the tournament.

Meanwhile, India hammered Pakistan by 61 runs, their biggest-ever over their arch-rivals in T20Is. The result saw India qualify for the Super Eight stage.

Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven against Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs after some disciplined bowling from the Indian bowling lin-up.

Usman Khan's 44 off 34 was the lone bright spot, but his effort only kept the scoreboard moving rather than altering the course of the game

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha.

The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 27 balls.