As the anticipation for the T20 World Cup 2026 builds, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped into a strategic role, offering a blueprint for his nation to overcome their rivals, India in Sunday's match. Though he himself is known for an aggressive brand of cricket, Afridi has urged Salman Ali Agha's men to play a cautious brand of cricket against Suryakumar Yadav's men. Afridi's advice focuses on a blend of tactical discipline and clinical execution.

For Afridi, the difference between victory and defeat in high-pressure matches often comes down to basics rather than brilliance. He believes that the team that remains the most composed and commits fewer mistakes will emerge triumphant.

"Mistakes happen, but the team that commits fewer errors across the three departments-batting, bowling, and fielding-will succeed," Afridi stated.

One of the most encouraging signs for Pakistan, according to Afridi, is the current composition of the squad. He pointed out that the team now possesses a level of depth that allows them to remain aggressive even if early wickets fall.

Afridi noted that Pakistan's current batting depth is a strength, extending down to number eight. "We have a solid line-up and several players capable of hitting big," he said.

For Afridi, the team's primary objective should be to occupy the crease for the bulk of the innings. If the specialist batters do their job, the power-hitters at the tail end can play with total freedom.

Afridi explained the logic saying, "If our top six batters cannot bat through 15 or 16 overs, then after the sixth wicket falls, let the last two hitters take over for the remaining 24 balls to post a competitive total."

The foundation of any successful T20 innings starts at the top. Afridi's guidance for the opening pair is a delicate balancing act, which is to prioritise the run rate without being reckless.

For the opening pair, Afridi's message was clear, they must look to move the scoreboard forward while being careful not to throw away their wickets early.