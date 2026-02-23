India's bitter defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday sent shockwaves across the cricketing spectrum. While wins and losses are part of the game, the manner in which the Proteas humbled Suryakumar Yadav's men has become a subject of debate. Although there were many factors behind India's defeat, for many, the biggest one was the absence of all-rounder Axar Patel from the playing XI. Despite being a central figure in India's T20I team, the Gautam Gambhir-led management decided against including Axar in the first Super 8 match. The result: a catastrophe.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has become an active pundit of the game since retirement, did not mince his words as he criticised India's decision to play Washington Sundar over Axar Patel based on 'match-ups'. For him, India committed two major blunders in the game: first, dropping Axar, and second, playing Rinku Singh at No. 8.

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former India spinner also recalled the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where Axar Patel stitched a crucial 72-run stand with Virat Kohli as India posted a competitive total of 176 runs. Ashwin feels Axar could have done the same against the Proteas on Sunday.

"In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior. If India had a few wickets in hand and stability in the middle overs, they would have chased the target down," he asserted.

Ravichandran Ashwin Raises Question on Dropping Axar Patel



Why Did Rinku Singh Bat At No. 8?

Ashwin also questioned India's decision to play Rinku Singh at No. 8. For him, a batter of Rinku's quality has to be given a better position. For the record, India deployed Washington Sundar at No. 5 against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

"Rinku Singh batting at No. 8. You have eight batters, and Rinku is batting at No. 8, he cannot be sent in to bat at such a position.

"No disrespect to Washington Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. It was a lesson South Africa taught India, 'please don't come to games underprepared'," Ashwin said.